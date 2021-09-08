Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

