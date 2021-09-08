Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.11 ($56.60).

EPA:ALO opened at €33.67 ($39.61) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.51. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

