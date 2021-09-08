Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $76.91.
In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,530.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,387 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
