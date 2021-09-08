Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,530.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,387 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

