Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,463.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,322.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

