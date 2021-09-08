American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

