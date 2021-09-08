American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,339 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

