American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,691 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

