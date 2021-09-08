American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

NYSE FL opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

