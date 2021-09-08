AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Lessened by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.08. 4,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,257. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

