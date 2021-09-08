Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

