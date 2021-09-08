Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

MUSA stock opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

