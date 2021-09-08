Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

