Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

