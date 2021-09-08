Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

