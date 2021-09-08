AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $802.25 million, a PE ratio of -354.50 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

