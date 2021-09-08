Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

