Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.77. 175,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,999. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

