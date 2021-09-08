Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 326,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,358. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

