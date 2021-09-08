Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,402. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

