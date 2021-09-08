Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

