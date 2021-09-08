Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.44 Million

Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $13.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.85 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 92,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

