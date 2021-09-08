Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $50.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.05 million and the highest is $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

