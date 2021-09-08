Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

