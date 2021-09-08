Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 271,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,651. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,558 shares of company stock worth $3,563,186. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

