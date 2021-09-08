Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.66). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,234.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $79,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,956.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $52,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

