Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $51.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.84 million to $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $52.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $824,400. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

