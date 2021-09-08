Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.47. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $749.28. 727,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,579,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $688.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.61. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.15, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.