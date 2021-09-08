Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.40

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after purchasing an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after purchasing an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

