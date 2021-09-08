Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT at $11.80

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

