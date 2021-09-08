Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $5.70

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.