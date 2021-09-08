Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 2,291.67

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FEVR stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,228 ($29.11). The company had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,144. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,382.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,418.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

