Analysts Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price at $45.09

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $663.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

