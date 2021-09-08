Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $27.00

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NLSN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 4,020,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

