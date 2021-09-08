Andrew Briggs Buys 63,398 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs bought 63,398 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £400,041.38 ($522,656.62).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.32) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

