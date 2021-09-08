Andrew D. Baglino Sells 896 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00.

TSLA traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $753.87. 18,721,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,522,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $689.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.51 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.64, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

