Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.95

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.95 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 70,989 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.95.

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.