Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

