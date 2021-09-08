Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stake Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of Anterix worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

