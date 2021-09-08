Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.49

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 16130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

