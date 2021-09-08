Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

AIT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $86.73. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,418. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.