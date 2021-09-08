Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 126.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. 284,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

