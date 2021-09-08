Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.