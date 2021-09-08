Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,164. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

