Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.