Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardagh Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

ARD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,296.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

