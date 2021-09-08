Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,982. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

