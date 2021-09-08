Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

