Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,907.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,403 shares of company stock worth $5,431,179. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

