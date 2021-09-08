Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 82,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

