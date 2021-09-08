Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.
NYSE AGX traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,101. Argan has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
