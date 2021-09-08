Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

NYSE AGX traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,101. Argan has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argan stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Argan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

